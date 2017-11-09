LOS ANGELES - Actor Terry Crews has filed a police report after saying he was sexually assaulted by a high-level Hollywood executive.

Los Angeles police Officer Sal Ramirez said that Crews had filed a report on Wednesday, though Ramirez would not give the subject of the report.

But Crews confirmed for a TMZ cameraman as he walked out of the LAPD Hollywood station that it was about the groping he described last month, and said he also plans a lawsuit.

Crews said hearing reports of dozens of allegations against Harvey Weinstein brought back his own trauma and encouraged him to speak out.

He said he was at a Hollywood function last year with his wife when the male executive, who he has not identified, "groped my privates."

A representative for Crews did not respond to an email message seeking comment.

Crews stars in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" on Fox.