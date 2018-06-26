TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
70° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Terry Crews says he was threatened to drop sexual assault lawsuit

Actor Terry Crews, seen here on Sunday, said

Actor Terry Crews, seen here on Sunday, said he was told to drop a sexual assault lawsuit if he wanted to return in the "Expendables" films. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Leon Bennett

By The Associated Press
Print

Terry Crews says a film producer said he could only return to the "Expendables" franchise if he dropped his sexual assault lawsuit against a Hollywood agent. The actor said it was an example of how "abusers protect abusers."

Crews made the allegation Tuesday at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Crews last year accused a William Morris Endeavor talent agent of groping him at a party.

At the hearing, he was asked if there had been any retaliation for making the sexual assault allegation.

He said "Expendables" producer Avi Lerner asked that the actor drop his case in order to appear in the fourth installment of the action film and warned of "troubles" if it wasn't dropped. He has been in each of the previous films.

An email seeking comment from Lerner's Millennium Films was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Jackie Tohn returns as Melanie "Melrose" Rosen in LI's Jackie Tohn is beaming thanks to 'GLOW'
Lindsay Lohan is planning to do an MTV Lindsay Lohan planning MTV reality series
Recent notable deaths
Simon Quarterman and Thandie Newton in a scene 'Westworld' recap: A wild, wild finale
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrives at the LA Premiere of Cops: 'Jersey Shore' star's ex-girlfriend arrested after fight
Jimmy Fallon's playful moment mussing President Donald Trump's Jimmy Fallon makes donation to immigration charity