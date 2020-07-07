Working with Tom Cruise on the 2006 movie "Mission: Impossible 2" led to some impossible moments for co-star Thandie Newton.

In an interview with Vulture, the 47-year-old actress said "I was so scared of Tom. He was a very dominant individual. He tries superhard to be a nice person. But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done."

She also described a night scene they did in which Cruise was unhappy with what she was doing. "We filmed the entire scene with me being him — because, believe me, I knew the lines by then — and him playing me. And it was the most unhelpful … I can't think of anything less revealing," she continued. "It just pushed me further into a place of terror and insecurity. It was a real shame. And bless him. And I really do mean bless him, because he was trying his damnedest."

Cruise, 58, has not publicly commented on Newton's interview.