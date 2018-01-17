TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 34° Good Evening
Overcast 34° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino to plead guilty to tax-related charges

Sorrentino and his brother were charged in 2014 with filing bogus tax returns on nearly $9 million in income.

Mike

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino at his arraignment on tax fraud charges at the U.S. Courthouse in Newark on Oct. 23, 2014. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

NEWARK, N.J. — Former “Jersey Shore” reality TV star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is expected to plead guilty to federal tax charges this week.

A letter filed with the court on Wednesday says Sorrentino and his brother, Marc, plan to plead guilty at a court hearing on Friday in Newark.

The pair was charged in 2014 with filing bogus tax returns on nearly $9 million in income. Additional charges were filed last April.

Sorrentino’s lawyer didn’t comment Wednesday on what charges his client would plead guilty.

“The Situation” appeared on all six seasons of the MTV reality show, which followed the lives of rowdy housemates in a New Jersey beach town. It ran from 2009 to 2012.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Copies of Michael Wolff's Report: ‘Fire and Fury’ to become a TV series
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file Couric returning for Winter Olympics opening ceremony
Ann Curry gives a lengthy interview on Curry: ‘Not surprised by allegations’ against Lauer
Kelsey Grammer, left, as Frasier Crane, and David Frasier Crane, and 4 other TV shrinks
BBC America's ‘Blue Planet II’: Worthy sequel with a warning
Water.org co-founder Matt Damon is teaming up with Damon, Stella Artois team up in new Super Bowl ad