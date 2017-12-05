TODAY'S PAPER
Theresa Captuo’s husband addresses marital problems on ‘Long Island Medium’ season finale

Caputo told his friend that there’s a “lack of communication” now.

Larry Caputo and Theresa Caputo after an undated appearance

Larry Caputo and Theresa Caputo after an undated appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" on Bravo. Photo Credit: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Bravo

By Daniel Bubbeo  daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Larry Caputo addressed the marital difficulties between him and his wife, Theresa Caputo, on Monday’s season finale of “Long Island Medium.”

The Hicksville couple announced their separation after 28 years of marriage. In the episode Caputo told his friend Danny: “We’re having a difficult time. I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore. Along with that comes the lack of communication, so it’s like losing your best friend. It’s hard.”

Caputo then added: “As much as I try to busy myself so I’m not thinking about it, it’s still there. I know it’s very trying for both of us. I don’t want to make it just about me. I know it’s the same for Theresa also.”

The couple, whose two adult children Larry Jr. and Victoria have also been aa part of the reality TV series, had mentioned on the Nov. 13 episode of “Long Island Medium” that they’d hit a rough patch in their marriage.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000.

