Mentalist Theresa Caputo, star of the TLC reality show “Long Island Medium,” is thanking fans for their support in the wake of her and her husband, Larry, announcing that they are separating.

“I’m overwhelmed by the love and support for me and my family while we’re going through this difficult time,” the Hicksville born-and-raised Caputo, who is in her early 50s, posted on Twitter and Facebook. “One thing will never change and that is that we will always love and support each other, and be the best parents we can be to our children. Love you guys.”

The couple had released a joint statement to People magazine Sunday, saying, “After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.” They have two children, Larry Jr. and Victoria, both in their 20s, who appeared on her TLC reality series.

In the Nov. 13 episode, Theresa Caputo had talked about marital difficulties, saying of her husband, “We’ve been there for each other through thick and thin, good times and, right now . . . not such great times.”

On Monday’s season-finale episode, Larry Caputo told a friend he and Theresa were “having a difficult time. I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore. Along with that comes the lack of communication, so it’s like losing your best friend. It’s hard.”