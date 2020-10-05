TODAY'S PAPER
'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo to launch podcast

Theresa Caputo's podcast, "Hey Spirit!," will premiere on

Theresa Caputo's podcast, "Hey Spirit!," will premiere on Oct. 15. Credit: Shelby Knowles

By Newsday Staff
"Long Island Medium" star Theresa Caputo will launch a podcast in conjunction with the podcast producer Acast, the company announced Monday. Entitled "Hey Spirit!," the program will "channel the souls of those who have passed" and offer "feel-good tips from her everyday life on how to enjoy a healthier and happier time on earth," according to a company news release. The podcast will launch Oct. 15.

Meanwhile, Caputo's fourth book, "Good Mourning: Moving Through Everyday Losses With Wisdom From the Other Side," will be published Tuesday, Oct. 6. LI LitFest and Huntington's Book Revue will present a virtual talk with the Hicksville-based reality-TV star at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. (Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.)

Caputo — whose TLC series wrapped its 14th season in December — said of the new podcast in a statement, "I’m thrilled that I’ll be able to connect with people from all over the world in this new format." Rebecca Steinberg, Acast content development manager, said in a statement, " 'Hey Spirit!' brings to life Theresa’s work as she guides people through their most vulnerable moments, welcoming listeners in to her intuition and her sensitivity."

