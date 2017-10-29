“This Is Us” star Justin Hartley and actress Chrishell Stause were married Saturday.

“They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!” the bride told People magazine, which first reported the nuptials. “The wedding exceeded anything I could have ever imagined.”

By Sunday, Stause had retitled her Twitter account “Chrishell Hartley,” and after retweeting a People post about the article, tweeted herself, “Best night of my life.”

The bride — a soap-opera star who played Amanda Dillon Martin on “All My Children” from 2005 to 2011, going on to roles on “Days of Our Lives,” “The Young and the Restless” and the online soap “Youthful Daze” — wore a Monique Lhuillier gown, People said. The couple exchanged handwritten vows before friends and family that included Hartley’s “This Is Us” castmates Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Susan Watson and Chris Sullivan.

“Entertainment Tonight” added that according to an eyewitness, about 80 people attended the ceremony at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu and that the bride and groom’s first dance was to “Do You Love Me,” the 1962 Motown hit by The Contours.

Hartley, who plays narcissistic TV star Kevin Pearson on the NBC hit, proposed in July 2016, with Stause posting an Instagram photo on herself sunning on that July 31, with her left hand, bearing an engagement ring, resting on her legs. “You guys think I need sunscreen..?” she asked lightheartedly. The two had confirmed their relationship in January 2014.

Stause became engaged to Matthew Morrison on Dec. 9, 2006, prior to his “Glee” stardom, but the two broke up the following year. This is Hartley’s second marriage. He wed his “Passions” soap-opera co-star, the former Lindsay Korman, now Lindsay Hartley, in May 2004. Their daughter, Isabella Justice Hartley, was born that July.