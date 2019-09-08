'This Is Us' star Susan Kelechi Watson engaged

Susan Kelechi Watson, who stars as Beth Pearson on NBC's "This Is Us," has announced her engagement to actor Jaime Lincoln Smith.

"Forever Ever... ," Watson, 37, wrote on Instagram Saturday, with a photo of herself smiling and showing her engagement ring. "Theyll say its love / And they'll know its love / For when they call its name / it will answer to love / Without hesitation" ~me," she added in a poem.

Among the well-wishers commenting were fellow series stars Mandy Moore, who wrote, "[s]o happy for you guys, Su!!!!!" Additionally, Melanie Liburd, who plays Beth's cousin Zoe Baker, commented, "So beautiful! So happy for you both," while Lyric Ross, who plays Beth and Randall Pearson's adopted daughter Déjà, said, "THAT. RING!!!!" with applause emoji.

Smith, whose credits include "Blue Bloods," "The Deuce" and "New Amsterdam," and Borachio in this summer's production of Shakespeare in the Park's "Much Ado About Nothing," reposted his fiancee's Instagram missive and added, "Future Mrs. Smith..."

Season 4 of "This Is Us" premieres Sept. 24.