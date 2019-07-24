TODAY'S PAPER
Country star Thomas Rhett and wife expecting 3rd daughter

Lauren Akins, left, and Thomas Rhett at the

Lauren Akins, left, and Thomas Rhett at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 5. Photo Credit: AP/Sanford Myers

By The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country singer Thomas Rhett will have a trio of daughters as he announced on social media that his wife is pregnant with another girl.

Rhett on Tuesday posted a photo of his other two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, posing with their hands on his wife Lauren Akins' belly. He added that he was "excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings."

Rhett, who won male artist of the year twice at the Academy of Country Music Awards, often writes about his wife and family on his hit country songs including "Die A Happy Man" and "Life Changes."

