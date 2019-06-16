Comedy star Tiffany Haddish has become the first high-profile celebrity to cancel a show in Georgia over the state's near-total ban on abortion.

"After much deliberation, I am postponing my upcoming show in Atlanta," the "Girls Trip" and "The Last O.G." star, 39, said Saturday in a statement to those holding tickets to her June 22 show at Atlanta's Fox Theatre.

"I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there," she continued in the statement first reported by local station WXIA-TV. The law, signed law last month by Gov. Brian Kemp, forbids abortion after six weeks unless the woman's life is in danger, or if a police report has been filed in instances of rape or incest.

A Fox Theatre spokeswoman told CNN tickets will be refunded. The venue has not commented on social media.

Haddish, who was attending the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Saturday, has not commented further on the cancellation. The star has one other concert scheduled, a benefit show Thursday at the Olympia Theater in Miami, for which all proceeds will be donated to Haddish's She Ready Foundation.

Many entertainment entities have threatened to pull production from Georgia if the law goes into effect as scheduled Jan. 1. Ted Sarandos, head of Netflix, which produces "Ozark" and "Stranger Things" there, has said he would "rethink our entire investment in Georgia" if the law stands. Walt Disney chief Bob Iger said it would be "very difficult" to continue production in the state. WarnerMedia, which encompasses HBO, Turner and Warner Bros., said it "will reconsider" production there.

Smaller production companies vowing boycotts include those of David Simon and the Duplass Brothers. Among the performers and filmmakers expressing outrage over the law are Lady Gaga, Alyssa Milano, Jordan Peele, Rihanna, Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon.

Alabama, Ohio, Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi have passed similar laws this year. All face legal challenges.