“Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish — who inadvertently sparked global speculation about the culprit after telling GQ magazine an actress bit Beyoncé at a party in December — explained Wednesday that she could say no more because she had signed a nondisclosure agreement with an unnamed entity.

“You wanna know who bit Beyoncé? I’m gonna just tell you all,” the comedian, 38, teased in an Instagram Live video. “And it’s the last time I’m talking about it, I ain’t going to say nothing else about it. . . . Everybody’s going crazy about who bit Beyoncé. I’m going to tell you, OK, so this can just be done with. I’m going to tell you who bit Beyoncé: It was Stormy Daniels,” she joked, referring to the adult-film actress who in a court case alleges having had an affair with Donald Trump before he became president. “Y’all need to stop asking me about this Beyoncé stuff,” she added minutes later, “because NDAs are real.”

She later reiterated, expressing astonishment over the anecdote’s impact, “Why is that global news? Why is who bit Beyoncé global news? They didn’t even, like, take a chunk out of her face. It’s not that serious . . . You know what? I can’t say nothing else about it. I’m done. NDAs are real. I’m done.”

Haddish had told GQ that at an event People magazine later said was a concert after-party for rapper Jay-Z, Beyoncé’s husband, an actress “bit Beyoncé in the face.” Haddish went on to say that after hearing about this, she came across Beyoncé at the bar. “So I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her [expletive] beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That [expletive] is on drugs. She not even drunk. . . . She not like that all the time. Just chill.’ ”

Haddish did not name the actress, and Beyoncé’s representative, Yvette Noel-Schure, told GQ, “I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge.”

Rumors of who it might have been have dogged some celebrities. One target, actress Sanaa Lathan, tweeted Monday, “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.” Actress-producer Lena Dunham on Tuesday tweeted, “As the patron saint of ‘She would do that . . . ’ I didn’t.”

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen tweeted Monday she knew who it was, but “I AM NEVER TELLING I’m scared I’ve said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE!” She later joked, “You know how much [expletive] I have said and done to famous people?? I had to verify with john [Legend, her singer husband], it wasn’t *me*”