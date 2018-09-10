Late starts are pretty commonplace at New York Fashion Week, but the wait was getting a bit too long at Taoray Wang’s Saturday morning show as the powers there held the curtain for about 45 minutes awaiting one VIP guest: Tiffany Trump.

The first daughter, 24, dashed into at Gallery II at Spring Studios wearing a turquoise mini dress with statement shoulders and asymmetric tailoring custom designed for her by Wang, Trump told us after the show. On Instagram, she dubbed the dress a “Tiffany blue.”

She is a devoted Wang fan, and famously wore a smart, white coat from the designer to her father’s inauguration. And she was excited about Wang’s Spring ’19 collection.

“She knows I love pink (there was lots) and corseting,” she said describing the designer’s vibe as “a little edgy but still tailored and sophisticated.”

As for going to other shows, Trump, who is a second year law student at Georgetown, said, it was unlikely.

“They’re either during the week and I have school, or in another country.” (Well, we do happen to know a plane that might be able to take you).

Trump was spotted at Wang’s runway show in February at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Square and sat front-row at the designer’s spring/summer ’18 display last September with her mom, Marla Maples.

A notable name being the last to walk into a NYFW show (and late, at that) isn’t uncommon. Paris Hilton held up Vivienne Tam’s show and Madonna showed up over an hour late to Philipp Plein’s, both in February 2017.

NYFW runs through Sept. 13.