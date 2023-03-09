Tiger Woods facing legal clash with ex-girlfriend as Masters nears

Tiger Woods' former girlfriend wants to nullify a nondisclosure agreement she signed with golf's biggest star in a legal dispute that involves allegations of an abrupt breakup after six years together.

The court documents have come to light a month before Woods, whose comeback from injuries has restored his popularity, returns to Augusta National to play in the Masters.

Attorneys for Woods' ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, are asking for clarity on what she can and cannot say, according to documents filed in Martin County Circuit Court in south Florida.

Woods lives in Hobe Sound in Martin County, north of West Palm Beach, and the complaint said Woods and Herman had been living together.

According to the complaint, a trust controlled by Woods is trying to silence Herman with an NDA she signed while involved in a "personal and professional relationship" with Woods.

The complaint argues it should be nullified under the "Speak Out Act," which became federal law in December and prohibits an NDA from being enforced when sexual assault or sexual harassment is involved.