Three-time U.S. Open golf champion Tigers Woods has docked his yacht at the Gurney's Yacht Club marina in Montauk, ahead of this year's tournament, which starts next week at Shinnecock Hills.

A spokeswoman for Gurney's co-owner George Filopoulos confirmed to Newsday, "I know that it was seen there," without giving specifics.

An Instagram photo Wednesday by Grant Monahan, a Montauk photographer and co-proprietor with his sister Abby of the Ditch Plains food truck the Ditch Witch, showed the yacht, Privacy, the name emblazoned on one side, docked at the marina. Monahan's own outboard-motorboat Whippersnapper is close by in the foreground, and Monahan's post quips, "@tigerwoods pulled up and asked to trade boats. I respectfully declined."

While the post carried the geotag "U.S. Coast Guard Station Montauk, New York," the spokeswoman clarified, "The docks are part of Gurney's Yacht Club, the marina there."

Made by Christensen Shipyards and delivered in summer 2004, the 155-foot "Privacy" is a 155 Trideck Motor Yacht known as Hull 026, according to Power & Motoryacht magazine, and has black styling around the oval windows in a touch the magazine says was Woods' idea. The golf star did not visit the shipyards in Vancouver, Washington, before purchasing the $20 million vessel, though his then-fiancee, Elin Nordegren, visited several times.

People magazine said in 2009 that Woods and Nordegren spent their honeymoon aboard the yacht as it sailed the Caribbean Sea, with onboard guests that included Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan.

Gurney's resort manager, William Beckert, did not respond to a Newsday request for comment. Woods has not commented on social media.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The 2018 U.S. Open next Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Course in Southampton. SportsLine's projection model gives Woods16-1 odds of winning. Woods won in 2000, 2002 (at Bethpage Black) and 2008.