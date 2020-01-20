Report: Tim Tebow, ex-Miss Universe wed in South Africa

Former NFL quarterback and current New York Mets spring-training invitee Tim Tebow has wed Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

People magazine on Monday said the couple, who became engaged a year ago, were wed in a sunset ceremony at the 320-year-old La Paris Estate in the South Africa town of Franschhoek, in the bride's native Western Cape province. The magazine did not specify on what day the wedding took place.

Roughly 260 guests attended the outdoor nuptials, which merged American and South African traditions, People said. "We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant, and traditional," model Nel-Peters, 24, told the magazine a day before the ceremony. "We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives."

Both she and 2008 Heisman Trophy winner Tebow, 32, who played for the New York Jets in 2012, the last of his three NFL seasons, posted video from what event-planning company Zavion Kotze on Sunday said was the rehearsal dinner.

The Instagram account of fellow vendor the South African Butler Academy posted a photo of the bride wearing what People called a custom gown from David's Bridal. The image also showed Tebow in a pink suit by Antar Levar, People said, with an open-necked white dress shirt and white sneakers.