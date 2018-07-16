Former NFL quarterback and current New York Mets farmhand Tim Tebow is dating Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Miss Universe 2017.

Following a July 10 Instagram photo by Katie Tebow Shepherd, one of his sisters, of herself, Tim and fellow sibling Robby Tebow with Nel-Peters, Tim Tebow confirmed a relationship, telling ESPN on Saturday, "She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life. I am usually very private with these things but I am very thankful."

Heisman Trophy winner Tebow, 30, played quarterback for the Denver Broncos in 2010 and 2011 before being traded to the New York Jets. Despite speculation he might replace starter Mark Sanchez there, Tebow was released from the team after one season. He was signed briefly by the New England Patriots in 2013 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, but in both cases was cut before the regular season began. Turning to baseball in 2017, Tebow played for two Minor League A teams before progressing this year to the Eastern League's AA Mets farm team, the upstate Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Tebow was named to this season's Eastern League All-Star team.

Tebow has not commented further publicly on his new relationship. Model and former Miss South Africa Nel-Peters, 23, who now lives in New York City, has not commented on social media.

In 2015, Tebow was the target of rumors he was dating Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, but subsequent reports indicated this was questionable and likely untrue.

Tebow remains an analyst with ESPN's SEC Network, which covers college football's Southeastern Conference. "This Is the Day: Reclaim Your Dream. Ignite Your Passion. Live Your Purpose," his third faith-based self-help book, is due to be published in September.