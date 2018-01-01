TODAY'S PAPER
Time's Up: Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, more form anti-harassment coalition

The initiative was launched Monday with an open letter vowing support for women in the entertainment business and beyond.

Reese Witherspoon attends the "Home Again" special screening

Reese Witherspoon attends the "Home Again" special screening at The Washington Mayfair Hotel on Sept. 21, 2017 in London. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer

By The Associated Press
Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Jennifer Aniston are among hundreds of Hollywood women who have formed an anti-harassment coalition called Time's Up.

The initiative (www.timesupnow.com ) was launched Monday with an open letter vowing support for women in the entertainment business and beyond, from janitors to health care workers. Time's Up will include a legal defense fund and will advocate for legislation combatting workplace harassment.

Time's Up also is backing the movement for women to wear black, in solidarity with those who have been sexually harassed, at Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony.

Donators to Time's Up defense fund range from Meryl Streep and Taylor Swift to J.J. Abrams and Viola Davis.

Dozens of men have faced harassment and assault allegations in recent months, including Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose and Kevin Spacey.

