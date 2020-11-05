TODAY'S PAPER
After 4-year separation, Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Meyer divorcing

 Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer seen in June 2014. The couple, who married in 2007 and separated in 2016, have two children. Credit: Getty Images for Rachel Zoe Inc. / Rachel Murray

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Four years after separating, actor Tobey Maguire and his wife, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, are divorcing.

People magazine, citing anonymous sources, said it had confirmed that Meyer, daughter of recently retired NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer, filed on Oct. 28 to end the marriage. The couple, who wed in September 2007, are the parents of daughter Ruby, who turns 14 on Tuesday, and son Otis, 11.

Maguire, 45, and Meyer announced in October 2016 that they were separating. "After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple," they said in a joint statement at the time. "As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship."

Maguire's films include the 2002-07 "Spider-Man" trilogy.

