NBC News' Al Roker and Craig Melvin, who co-host the third hour of "Today," both were absent from the morning show Monday and sequestered at home after a staff member was diagnosed with coronavirus.

"Last night we learned that a colleague of ours on the third hour of 'Today' has tested positive for COVD-19, the novel coronavirus," co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, 48, said on air Monday. "So out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al have taken the morning off so we can trace their contacts, see what's going on with them. We promise to keep you posted. Both are fine right now, they feel good. … But caution is the order of the day."

"Feeling fine. Don’t worry about us," the Queens-born Roker, 65, posted afterward on social media. "Thinking about our colleagues and all those who are really suffering. And God Bless the health care providers and #FirstResponders helping."

On Monday afternoon, he provided an update by posting photos with his wife and son, who had gone for a walk outside. "Out for a quick breath of fresh air with Nick" and wife Deborah Roberts, an ABC News correspondent.

"Feeling great this am," echoed Melvin, 40, on Twitter and Instagram. "Thinking about our friend and colleague Thinking about everyone grappling with this right now. I’ll be fine. So will we."

"This is bananas," NBC News correspondent Vicky Nguyen commented on Melvin's Instagram feed. "Wishing our colleague well and hoping you and @alroker are doing A okay.” Added "Today" West Coast anchor and "Dateline" correspondent Natalie Morales, "Be well friends! What a weird time we are in but you all are the calm in the storm."

Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News, said in a statement Monday of the unnamed staffer, "We are fully supporting our colleague, who is experiencing mild symptoms and receiving medical care, and I know you join me in sending our very best for a quick recovery,."

The news organization, he added, is "taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams, which includes multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room and Studio 1A,'' where "Today" is shot.

In addition to Roker and Melvin, all other staff members of the third hour of "Today" were asked to work from home while the network works to identify employees who might have been in contact with the affected person NBC said.