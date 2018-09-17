Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

EntertainmentCelebrities

Trump-tape-hunting Tom Arnold, 'Apprentice' producer Mark Burnett scuffle

Detectives will investigate Arnold's allegations that Burnett choked him at a pre-Emmy party Sunday night.

Comedian Tom Arnold, left, and "The Apprentice" producer

Comedian Tom Arnold, left, and "The Apprentice" producer Mark Burnett were allegedly in a scuffle on Sept. 16 in Hollywood. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Comedian Tom Arnold filed a police report Monday over an altercation involving the producer of the "The Apprentice" at a weekend pre-Emmy Awards party, police said.

Detectives will investigate allegations by Arnold, 59, that Mark Burnett, 58, choked him at the party Sunday night, said Los Angeles police officer Jeff Lee.

Burnett's wife, 58-year-old actress Roma Downey, tweeted that Arnold "tried to ambush" the couple, and she posted a photo of what she says is her bruised hand.

Arnold's lawyer, Marty Singer, told The Hollywood Reporter that Burnett "attacked" Arnold.

Actress Alyson Hannigan tweeted that she witnessed the confrontation and thought it was a joke until security jumped in.

Emails to the celebrities' representatives were not immediately returned.

Arnold's new TV show, "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes," is set to debut Tuesday.

The show follows Arnold's attempts to find tapes that show Donald Trump expressing bigoted views on the set of "The Apprentice" when he led the reality competition show, which Burnett produces.

By The Associated Press

