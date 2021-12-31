TODAY'S PAPER
Tom Cruise lauds Ohio State marching band's Top Gun tribute

Tom Cruise smiles during Game 2 of the

Tom Cruise smiles during Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers on, Oct. 9, 2021, in San Francisco.  Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

By The Associated Press
The Ohio State University marching band's tribute to the movie "Top Gun" has earned the attention and gratitude of the film's star, Tom Cruise.

For the Nov. 13 halftime show during Ohio State's 59-31 victory over Purdue, the marching band transformed into formations reminiscent of the 1986 film, such as a fighter jet complete with smoke machines and the iconic volleyball scene.

The marching band tweeted this week that Cruise saw the performance and offered a personal message thanking them.

Cruise said the "tribute was fantastic," and invited the band to see a screening in Columbus of the sequel "Top Gun: Maverick."

The actor also wished the OSU football team good luck in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, where the band performed during the parade and the halftime show.

By The Associated Press

