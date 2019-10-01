TODAY'S PAPER
'You're good-looking': Ukraine's leader woos Tom Cruise

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and American movie star

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and American movie star Tom Cruise meet in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo Credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

By The Associated Press
Ukraine's leader isn't just trying to charm President Donald Trump — he's set his sights now on Tom Cruise, too.

Mission impossible? Maybe not — the 57-year-old Cruise is studying possible Ukrainian locations for an upcoming film, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office.

Zelensky, 41, tapped his roots as a TV and film comedian when hosting Cruise in the Ukrainian presidential headquarters Monday night.

As Cruise walked in, he said "You're good-looking!," according to video excerpts released Tuesday by his office. The Hollywood star laughed and said "it pays the bills."

Zelensky joked about how exhausting it is to be president, and mentioned the stalled peace process for conflict-ravaged eastern Ukraine.

The video excerpts included no mention of Trump or the U.S. impeachment inquiry in which Ukraine plays a starring role.

By The Associated Press

