Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's elder son, Chet Hanks, gave an update on his parents' progress Wednesday after the couple announced they had tested positive for coronavirus.

"What's up, everyone," the 29-year-old said in an Instagram video geotagged New Orleans. "Yeah, it's true, my parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They're both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there. But I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine," he assured. "They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it."

Saying that his two-time Academy Award-winning father and his actress-producer-singer mother were "going through the necessary health precautions, obviously," Chet Hanks went added, "I appreciate everyone's concern and the well-wishes but I think it's all going to be alright."

Wilson commented on her son's post, "Love you angel."

"Life in Pieces" star Colin Hanks, 42, the elder of Tom Hanks' two children with his late first wife, posted on his own Instagram account Wednesday, "We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone. My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances. Despite the fact that I'm in L.A. and haven't seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and [I] am confident that they will make a full recovery."

Tom Hanks is in Australia to play Col. Tom Parker in director Baz Luhrmann's as-yet untitled Elvis Presley biographical drama. The film shut down production Wednesday after the star posted his and Wilson's health news on social media.

