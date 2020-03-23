Tom Hanks updates condition: 'We feel better'

Oscar-winner Tom Hanks says he and his singer-actress wife Rita Wilson appear to be recovering from the COVID-19 coronavirus, and Wilson went viral metaphorically with a rap video that earned her kudos from the song's original hip-hop group.

"Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," Hanks, 63, wrote Sunday on Twitter and Facebook, in his latest post apprising fans of the couple's progress since announcing their diagnoses on March 11.

"Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone — You don't get it from anyone," the star, who with Wilson is in Australia for professional commitments, went on. "Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts … this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx"

Shortly afterward, prolific actress Wilson, also 63, whose credits range from "The Brady Bunch" and "M*A*S*H" in the 1970s and '80s through recurring roles on "Girls" and "The Good Wife," garnered praise for a more than four-minute Instagram video in which she adroitly raps Naughty by Nature's 1993 hit "Hip Hop Hooray."

"Quarantine Stir Crazy," she wrote. "See it to believe it." With a static camera focused on her while she attempts to read Orson Scott Card's science-fiction novel "Ender's Game," Wilson finds her attention drawn to music emanating from somewhere. Then as if the song has taken her over, she suddenly begins rapping over the lyrics. When the music ends, she goes back to her book.

Well over two dozen entertainment luminaries cheered her spirit, including Naughty by Nature, which in an Instagram Stories post appearing on both that hip-hop group's and Wilson's accounts wrote, "Wow!!! Super shout to @ritawilson for spittin' those Classic Naughty bars during her Quarantine!! Wishing her and hubby @tomhanks a Speedy recovery!!! She has skills!!," followed by four "100" emoji.