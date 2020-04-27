TODAY'S PAPER
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson will donate their blood for  coronavirus vaccine research

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend 26th Annual

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.  Credit: Getty Images/Leon Bennett

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks and his singer-actress wife Rita Wilson, who endured a bout of COVID-19 last month, are supplying their blood to scientists trying to develop a vaccine.

Appearing on the NPR topical-news comedy quiz "Wait Wait … Don't Tell Me!,"Hanks, 63, told host Peter Sagal, "A lot of the question is, What now, y'know? What do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies," those proteins produced by the human body immune system in response to disease.

"We have not only been approached," Hanks said of scientists researching a cure, "we have said, 'Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?' And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call," he joked, "the 'Hank-ccine.' "

Responded Sagal, 55, "There could be no better ending to this international catastrophe than if the cure turns out to be the blood of Tom Hanks." Quipped guest Peter Grosz, a comedian best known as a star of Sonic drive-in restaurant commercials, "You thought he was Jimmy Stewart, but he's also Jonas Salk."

Hanks and Wilson had self-isolated in Australia, where both had traveled for work, and Australia's Nine News reported that the film star had brightened the life of an 8-year-old boy there, Corona DeVries, who had found himself being bullied because of his name evoking the term "coronavirus."

The news organization said that after the child had written the couple wishing them a quick recovery, Hanks, a collector of vintage typewriters, sent the child the antique Corona-brand machine that the star had taken with him into the isolation ward at Gold Coast University Hospital.

"It's awesome," DeVries, of Helensvale, Queensland, told Nine News, "because it's so old it must have belonged to someone before they gave it to Tom Hanks."

In an accompanying letter, Hanks wrote, "Dear Corona, thank you for being such a good friend — friends make friends feel good when they are down. Even though I was no longer sick, getting your letter made me feel even better." The star also urged DeVries to write him back, and enclosed stationery and self-addressed envelopes.

In a postscript reflecting the title of the theme song to "Toy Story" (1995), the first of four films featuring Hanks as Sheriff Woody, he wrote, "You['ve] got a friend in ME!" 

