Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in the United States following their self-quarantine in Australia after having tested positive for COVID-19.

"Hey, Folks… We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing," two-time Academy Award winner Hanks, 63, wrote on Twitter and Facebook Saturday.

"Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us," he continued. "Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes," Hanks added, saying he and his singer-actress wife, also 63, "so appreciate it."

The couple arrived in Los Angeles by private jet on Friday, according to reports.

Hanks had been in Australia to play manager Tom Parker in director Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biographical drama. Wilson had played concert dates March 5 and 7 at, respectively, the Emporium Hotel South Bank in Brisbane and the Sydney Opera House in Sydney. After the couple on March 11 revealed their positive test results, Warner Bros. announced Hanks' movie had halted preproduction, the planning and rehearsal portion before principal photography begins.

On March 22, "Philadelphia" and "Forrest Gump" Oscar winner Hanks — whose most recent film, last year's "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," earned him his sixth nomination — tweeted, "Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone -You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out."

That same day, prolific actress Wilson went viral with an Instagram video of herself rapping along to Naughty by Nature's 1993 hit "Hip Hop Hooray," earning a multitude of kudos from entertainment figures worldwide including the original hip-hop group itself.