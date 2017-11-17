SALT LAKE CITY - Actor Tom Sizemore is denying recent allegations that he groped an 11-year-old Utah girl during a 2003 photo shoot.

Sizemore called the claims "highly disturbing" in a statement late Thursday. He lamented his history of drug abuse and domestic violence arrests, but says he would never inappropriately touch a child.

A Salt Lake City police report says the girl reported that Sizemore kissed and groped her during production of the movie eventually titled "Born Killers." Utah prosecutors didn't file charges, citing witness and evidence problems.

The report says the woman responsible for juvenile performers didn't see inappropriate touching. A lawyer said Sizemore was fired from the production. Sizemore says he was allowed back after an investigation.

Sizemore's career has included prominent roles in "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down."