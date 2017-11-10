This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 40° Good Morning
Few Clouds 40° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

'Dukes of Hazzard' actor Tom Wopat to face indecent assault charges

In this still image from video, actor Tom

In this still image from video, actor Tom Wopat stands during arraignment in Waltham, Mass., on indecent assault and battery and drug possession charges on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WALTHAM, Mass. - A former star of "The Dukes of Hazzard" accused of indecently assaulting two female members of a musical is facing a judge in Massachusetts.

Tom Wopat will be arraigned Friday at Waltham District Court on charges he assaulted a girl and a woman in July while rehearsing for the musical "42nd Street" at the Waltham-based Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston.

A police report says Wopat allegedly hit the girl's buttocks with his script, saying "nice butt." Wopat already has pleaded not guilty to groping the unidentified woman.

The 66-year-old actor played Luke Duke on the popular 1980s television show. He was supposed to play Julian Marsh in Reagle Music Theatre's production of "42nd Street." He's since been replaced.

Neither Wopat's attorney nor his publicist has commented on the charges.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

A spokeswoman for the family of John Hillerman 'Magnum, P.I.' actor John Hillerman dies at 84
Comedian Maria Bamford, left, stars with Ana Gasteyer ‘Lady Dynamite’: Still hilarious in season 2
Sweet and sustainable, these edible candy cups come 29 top products from 'Shark Tank'
Keith Urban accepts the award for single of See highlights from the Country Music Association Awards
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are the stars Witherspoon, Aniston team up for Apple TV show
Comics legend (and former Hewlett Harbor resident) Stan ‘Secret History of Comics’ sheds light on superheroes