Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver on the popular '50s sitcom "Leave It to Beaver," is "in good spirits" after being hospitalized Thursday for pneumonia, the actor's manager announced Monday on Facebook.

"He was up walking around yesterday and his doctors think he should be able to return home within the week," Frank Bilotta told fans in his update on the 76-year-old actor's condition. He then finished with a note from Lauren Sulkind, Dow's wife of 41 years, who said "thank you, his fans, for all your support. We will continue to post updates as soon as they are available." Dow and his wife live in Topanga, California, located in western Los Angeles.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Bilotta assured fans that "COVID has been ruled out."

Dow co-starred on the wholesome sitcom "Leave It to Beaver" from 1957 to 1963 and became something of a teen heartthrob as the series grew in popularity. He reprised the role in the 1983 TV movie "Still the Beaver." Its success spawned the syndicated series "The New Leave It to Beaver," which ran from 1983 to 1989 and co-starred original cast members Jerry Mathers, Barbara Billingsley, Ken Osmond and Frank Bank.