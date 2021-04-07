TODAY'S PAPER
Topher Grace, Ashley Hinshaw reveal they welcomed second child while quarantined

Ashley Hinshaw and Topher Grace revealed they were expecting their second child in early 2020. Credit: Getty Images for The Art of Elysium / Phillip Faraone

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Home Economics" star Topher Grace and his wife of almost five years, actress Ashley Hinshaw, welcomed their second child last year amid coronavirus isolation.

"We had a kid during quarantine," the 42-year-old Grace says in the new issue of People magazine, adding that there has been "a lot of changing diapers." Neither former "That '70s Show" star Grace nor Hinshaw, who is in her early 30s, have otherwise commented publicly. The couple also are parents of daughter Mabel, 3.

After posting expectant Instagram photos of herself in January 2020, Hinshaw wrote in May that she had "1.99 children (come out now #2!!)." By September the baby evidently had arrived and Hinshaw ran in a 5K charity event.

