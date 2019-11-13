TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Evening
SEARCH
27° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

New award honoring arts and activism named after Lena Horne

Lena Horne appears in a 2014 photo in

Lena Horne appears in a 2014 photo in New York.  Credit: AP / Garth Vaughan

By The Associated Press
Print

The venerated Times Square concert venue The Town Hall has created a new award to honor arts and activism, a prize to be named after Lena Horne.

The Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact will recognize those who "promote awareness and create social change." The inaugural winner will be honored in February.

The prize's advisory board includes Horne's daughter, Gail Lumet Buckley, as well as Harry Belafonte, Billy Porter, Judy Collins, Deesha Dyer, Roxane Gay, Bob Santelli, Bruce Cohen, Jose Antonio Vargas.

Lumet Buckley said her Tony- and Grammy-winning mother — who died in 2010 at age 92 — didn't chase fame. "It was about advocating for equality and justice and I am so proud that her legacy will continue through the Lena Horne Prize."

The award was created by Michael Matuza, Jeb Gutelius and The Town Hall.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

The cast of "Friends" -- Lisa Kudrow, left, Report: 'Friends' reunion special in the works
Work your way through Manhattan's comedy clubs in Gifts for the pop culture fanatic
The most-anticipated holiday TV shows for kids
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer Sean Spicer eliminated from 'DWTS'
Larry David attends "The Biggest Little Farm" Report: 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' returning in January
Ricky Gervais attends a screening of Netflix's "After Ricky Gervais returning to host 2020 Golden Globes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search