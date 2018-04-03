Comedian Tracy Morgan says the 2014 highway accident that left him severely injured and required at least a year of rehabilitation did not fundamentally change him.

“It didn’t,” the former “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” star, 49, told Hoda Kotb on NBC’s “Today” Tuesday. “It just brought me closer to God. I was already close to him. Y’know, I already know,” he said, speaking of religious faith. “Hey, listen, it doesn’t take nothin’ to be nice. I made my decision many years ago, when I was a kid, whose side I was on. So if I would’ve died in an accident, it would’ve been cool because I know where I’m going after this, because I love people, I’m kind to people, I’m kind to myself. And I believe.”

Morgan, whose TBS comedy series, “The Last O.G.” premieres Tuesday night, marveled, “Imagine where my mind is right now. I remember being in that wheelchair not knowing if I was going to walk again and not knowing my name . . . So it feels good and I gotta shout out to the fans: I love you. And God bless you. Thank you for your love and support,” a sentiment he had expressed earlier that day in a Twitter video on his way to do interviews on “Today” and “Live With Kelly & Ryan.”

“When I was there in my wheelchair, sometimes feeling bad, laughter is a healing thing,” the two-time Emmy Award nominee told Kotb. Of particular help, he said, was Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele’s sketch-comedy TV series, “Key & Peele. “When I got better I told my agent . . . I wanna meet that guy Jordan,” who would create and serve as executive producer of “The Last O.G.”

Morgan granted his first post-crash interview to “Today” in May 2015, telling Matt Lauer, “I love comedy and I can’t wait to get back to her. But right now my goal is just to heal and get better. Because I’m not 100 percent yet. I’m not. And when I’m there, you’ll know it. I’ll get back to making you laugh. I promise you.”

Passengers including Morgan, who suffered a traumatic brain injury, were hurt and comic James McNair killed when a Walmart truck slammed into their limo van on the New Jersey Turnpike in 2014. Driver Kevin Roper pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and four counts of aggravated assault in 2016, in a deal that avoided a prison sentence. Walmart settled with the victims in a civil suit.