TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Evening
SEARCH
65° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Tracy Morgan involved in NYC fender bender in his Bugatti

Comedian Tracy Morgan attends the Los Angeles premiere

Comedian Tracy Morgan attends the Los Angeles premiere of "What Men Want" on Jan. 28, 2019. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Print

Comedian Tracy Morgan was involved in a minor traffic accident while driving his 2019 Bugatti in midtown Manhattan.

Police say the fender bender happened just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near 10th Avenue and 42nd Street.

The collision involved the 50-year-old Morgan and his white Bugatti, reportedly worth around $2 million, and a 61-year-old man driving a Honda CR-V, according to the NYPD.

Police say both vehicles sustained minor damage and all parties refused medical attention, although photos of the scene show Morgan sitting in an ambulance.

"Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine," the Bronx-born, Brooklyn-raised comedian posted on Twitter. "My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all."

In 2014, the former "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live" star suffered severe head trauma in New Jersey when a tractor trailer slammed into the back of the limo van he was riding in. Comedian James McNair, his friend and collaborator, was killed.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Two Long Island couples guested on Bravo's "Below Two LI couples guest on 'Below Deck Mediterranean'
HBO's "The Cold Blue" debuts on Thursday, the 'The Cold Blue': Superb tribute to powerful World War II film
James Gandolfini appears in scene from HBO's "The 'Sopranos' home goes up for sale in New Jersey
Season 3 of "The Handmaid's Tale" is driven Review: 'Handmaid's Tale' season 3 not so grim
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi attends the MTV Video Music Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi gives birth to 3rd child
Storm Reid as Lisa and Jharrel Jerome as Review: Central Park Five Netflix series a tough watch
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search