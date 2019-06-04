Comedian Tracy Morgan was involved in a minor traffic accident while driving his 2019 Bugatti in midtown Manhattan.

Police say the fender bender happened just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near 10th Avenue and 42nd Street.

The collision involved the 50-year-old Morgan and his white Bugatti, reportedly worth around $2 million, and a 61-year-old man driving a Honda CR-V, according to the NYPD.

Police say both vehicles sustained minor damage and all parties refused medical attention, although photos of the scene show Morgan sitting in an ambulance.

"Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine," the Bronx-born, Brooklyn-raised comedian posted on Twitter. "My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all."

In 2014, the former "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live" star suffered severe head trauma in New Jersey when a tractor trailer slammed into the back of the limo van he was riding in. Comedian James McNair, his friend and collaborator, was killed.