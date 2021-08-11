Tracy Morgan is ready to bring the laughter to Long Island. Governor's Comedy Clubs announced on Wednesday that Morgan will headline shows at two of its clubs in December and January.

The "30 Rock" and "The Last O.G." star will perform at Governor's in Levittown Dec. 7 and 8 and at McGuire's in Bohemia Jan. 7 and 8. Morgan will do two shows — at 7 and 9:30 p.m. — on each of those nights. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at govs.com.

Morgan, 52, is in the midst of his "No Respect" tour which he began before the coronavirus pandemic shut down performance venues in March 2020. One of his last pre-pandemic live shows was at The Paramount in Huntington in February 2020.

The comedian will also be back on April 12, 2022, for the season 4 premiere of his TBS sitcom "The Last O.G.," in which he plays an ex-con who returns to his Brooklyn neighborhood after 15 years in prison.