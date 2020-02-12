Comedian Tracy Morgan is full of love and gratitude these days. After being in critical condition from a 2014 car accident on the New Jersey Turnpike, Morgan came out of his coma and made his way back to the comedy scene. The “Saturday Night Live” alum gave his first post-accident performance when he hosted “SNL” in October 2015, which garnered him an Emmy nomination.

Since that time Morgan, 51, has starred in his own TBS show, “The Last O.G.” and appeared in a host of movies ranging from “What Men Want” to “Fist Fight” to “The Night Before.”

Prior to bringing his stand-up comedy show to The Paramount in Huntington on Saturday, Feb. 22, Morgan spoke with Newsday reporter David J. Criblez.

You are calling your new tour, “No Disrespect.” What does the title refer to?

It refers to the things I’m going to say. I don’t mean no disrespect.

What topics will you be focusing on?

I ain’t tellin’ you...No disrespect! (laughs) You’ve got to come to the show, baby.

How are you feeling these days post-accident?

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

I’m feeling dynamite. I appreciate all the concern and good will coming my way. People really showed their love for me and it’s important for me to give it right back to them. I do that through my sense of humor. When I’m on stage I give them everything I got. God put me on the bench for a little while. He had to slow me down.

I heard you are going to be in the new “Coming to America” sequel. Is that true?

Eddie Murphy put me in! He’s one of my comedic heroes. Everyday was a ball. So much fun.

What did Eddie Murphy mean to you growing up?

Eddie’s one of my O.G.s...Eddie, Martin (Lawrence), Arsenio (Hall). I met Ed my first year on “Saturday Night Live” [1996] when he appeared on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.” We connected right away.

What did you make of the impression he did of you on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last year?

It was an honor and the greatest form of flattery. That’s like Michael Jackson writing a song just for you.

Is it true Eddie called you while you were recovering?

Yeah, three days out of my coma, he called. He said that he loved me and to get better. He made me giggle when I was highly sedated.

Did you reach out to Kevin Hart after his accident?

I texted him to get better and said if he needed me I was here for him.

Is it true you are playing Captain Caveman in the new Scooby-Doo movie, “Scoob!”?

Yup…(screams) CAPTAIN CA-A-A-A-A-A-AVEM-A-A-A-A-A-N!!! That’s when Saturdays meant something to us. We didn’t have Cartoon Network. You could only watch cartoons after school or Saturday mornings. My six year-old daughter Maven is in the film too. Warner Brothers was gracious enough to give her a line.

Are you doing a third season for your TBS show, “The Last O.G.”? If so, where do we find your character Tray Barker?

Oh yeah...Tray is in the world trying to get on his feet. We shot the whole season, which starts in April.

Looking back, how do you view your time at “Saturday Night Live”?

It was like my college. “SNL” was the university for funny and I graduated top of the class. It’s where I learned fearlessness. Doing live TV every week was like getting shot out of a cannon. I love everything I did there.

You returned to host “SNL” in October 2015 after your accident. How did you find that experience?

It was incredible, but scary because I didn’t know where my comedic instincts were going to be 14 months after the accident. But the young cast really supported me. I let go and I let God. Thankfully it turned out ok.

You played Tracy Jordan on “30 Rock,” Tray Barker on “The Last O.G.” and Tracy Mitchell on “The Tracy Morgan Show.” How come you are always playing a character called Tracy?

Because when I’m walking in the airport I don’t want people to say, “Hey, Bobo!” I want them to call me by my name. I can show you how to be a household name in the household.

How do you want to be remembered?

As a funny brother who was warm and kind.

What message do you have for Long Islanders?

Get ready Long Island 'cause I’m bringing bags of love to you!