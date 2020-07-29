Tracy Morgan, Megan Wollover divorcing

Comedian Tracy Morgan and his wife, Megan Wollover, are divorcing.

"Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce," former "Saturday Night Live" star Morgan, 51, said in a statement Wednesday. "This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy."

He and Wollover, 33, married on Aug. 23, 2015, after many years and a child together, 7-year-old daughter Maven. This was a second marriage for Morgan, who has three adult children, Gitrid, Malcolm, and Tracy, Jr., with ex-wife Sabina. They divorced in 2009 after 23 years of marriage, approximately eight of them separated.

Two-time Emmy Award-nominee Morgan, who stars in TBS' "The Last OG," has recovered from serious injuries sustained in a July 2014 accident when a tractor trailer slammed into the limousine bus in which he and others were riding.