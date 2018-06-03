Producer Trevor Engelson, the Great Neck native who was the first husband of Meghan Markle, the new Duchess of Sussex, has become engaged.

"Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party!" Engelson, 41, captioned an Instagram photo of himself and Los Angeles dietician Tracey Kurland, who displays a diamond engagement ring, according to a report Saturday in Us Weekly that quotes his private account. Kurland's Instagram account also is private, but her Facebook page has three photos of herself and Engelson from Dec. 1.

According to Kurland's LinkedIn page, she received a bachelor's degree in communication in 2008 from the University of Southern California, and a master's degree in nutrition education from Teachers College of Columbia University in 2014. She has been a registered dietician at The Renfrew Center in Los Angeles since January 2015.

Engelson, an alumnus of John L. Miller - Great Neck North High School, moved to California and graduated from the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California. He landed a job as an assistant on director Renny Harlin's shark horror film "Deep Blue Sea" (1999), and later became an assistant at the talent agency Endeavor. He founded the production and management company Underground in 2001.

Engelson and Markle married on Sept. 10, 2011, at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, in a casual ceremony before 102 guests, according to Us Weekly, which said they had dated for six years before becoming engaged in 2010. The couple separated in August 2013 and later divorced.