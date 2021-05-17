Have "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah and actress Minka Kelly broken up? People magazine on Sunday, citing an anonymous source, said the two, who reportedly have dated since August, are no longer together.

Neither Noah, 37, who succeeded Jon Stewart as host of Comedy Central's late-night topical-comedy show, nor Kelly, 40, a star of HBO Max's DC Comics superhero series "Titans," had confirmed a relationship, and neither has commented publicly on any breakup.

They were first photographed together in September, People said. Kelly, who formerly starred in the TV series "Friday Night Lights," had dated Yankees great Derek Jeter from 2008 to 2011.