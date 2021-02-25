Garth Brooks: Wife Trisha Yearwood recovering from COVID-19

Country-music star Garth Brooks says his wife of 15 years, fellow country hitmaker Trisha Yearwood, is recovering from COVID-19, two weeks after the couple began quarantining at home when a team member was diagnosed positive with the disease.

"The Queen and I have now [been] tested twice," Country Music Hall of Famer Brooks, 59, said in a statement on both his and Yearwood's Facebook accounts. "Officially, she's diagnosed as 'on her way out of the tunnel' now, though, which I'm extremely thankful for." Because of severe weather in Tennessee, the statement said, the couple could not be tested until almost a week after their initial exposure.

Yearwood, 56, a three-time Grammy Award winner, has suffered symptoms but is not severely ill, the statement said.

"Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together," Brooks continued. "And anyone who knows her knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we'll walk out the other side of this thing together."

Two-time Grammy winner Brooks reflected that, "Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she's one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan." The suburban-Nashville resident added, "We're very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers."

In the interim, Brooks has put ongoing projects on hold, including his weekly "Inside Studio G" conversation on Facebook.

On Feb. 11, both singers teams' posted on the stars' Twitter accounts, "Due to someone on their team testing positive for COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are canceling everything and testing and quarantining for two weeks."

Yearwood's no. 1 country hits include "She's in Love with the Boy," "Perfect Love" and "Believe Me Baby (I Lied)."