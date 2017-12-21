NBA pro Tristan Thompson responded late Wednesday to his girlfriend Khloé‏ Kardashian’s Instagram post that announced the couple is expecting their first child together.

“My love, thank you for . . . [allowing] me to be part of your journey in life and allowing [me] to share this moment with you this is something . . . [I will] always cherish. Girl you look better now,” the Cavaliers forward, 26, wrote in one of the thousands of comments on the 33-year-old Kardashian’s post, according to a screengrab by People magazine.

In another comment, captured by multiple outlets, Thompson wrote, “My love, Thank you for allowing me to be . . . [a part] of your journey and entering your life that day at the bel air hotel,” referring to a 2016 dinner at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles attended by numerous people including former Knick Brandon Jennings, who introduced them. “One of the best moments of my life. I’m soo happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above. Everyday I give thanks to him for bring[ing] us together. I love you soo much and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional and forever and ever amen.”

Reality-TV star Kardashian, the youngest of the three Kardashian sisters, followed up on her initial Instagram post with a tweet saying: “I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you! . . . I love you guys!!” In another, she wrote “I still can’t believe it.”

“God is so good!!” family matriarch Kris Jenner, 62, posted on Instagram Thursday. “I am beyond excited! What a blessing!!!!!!!”