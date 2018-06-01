TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
64° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

President Trump asks why Samantha Bee was not fired for her 'horrible language' about Ivanka

Bee and the TBS network that airs her show, "Full Frontal," have apologized after Bee used the expletive.

President Donald Trump talks to the media before

President Donald Trump talks to the media before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Thursday. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jim Watson

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says it's a "total double standard" that comedian Samantha Bee wasn't fired for using a vulgar, sexist term to describe his daughter and top White House adviser, Ivanka Trump.

Bee and the TBS network that airs her show, "Full Frontal," have apologized after Bee used the expletive.

The incident came shortly after ABC canceled the show "Roseanne" after comedian Roseanne Barr compared an aide during the Obama administration, who is African-American, to an ape. Barr, a favorite among conservatives, has also apologized.

Trump tweeted Friday: "Why aren't they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that's O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!"

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Samantha Bee, center, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee to Ivanka Trump: 'I crossed a line'
John Goodman attends An Evening With The Cast 'Roseanne's' Goodman keeps mum on cancellation
President Donald Trump talks to the media before Trump to Disney CEO: 'Iger, where is my call of apology?'
Jeremy Strong, left, and Brian Cox star in 'Succession': Hard-to-love family saga
Clint Walker, the towering actor who handed down Recent notable deaths
Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell in the series Review: 'The Americans' gets perfect, tragic ending