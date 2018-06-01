WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump complained Friday that it’s a “total double standard” that comedian Samantha Bee wasn’t fired for using a vulgar term for his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump after ABC canceled the show “Roseanne” when its star posted racist and bigoted tweets.

Trump tweeted on Friday morning: “Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!”

Bee apologized Thursday, saying she had “crossed a line” in using the slur in her TBS show “Full Frontal” on Wednesday. TBS also apologized and took partial blame for allowing the term to be aired on the taped broadcast, but it announced no disciplinary action for Bee.

Bee’s show aired a day after ABC quickly canceled “Roseanne” for its star Roseanne Barr’s tweets suggesting that Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, had been born to the “Muslim brotherhood” and “planet of the apes.”

Barr apologized, but ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey canceled the show and said, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

In another tweet, Trump complained about the cost of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in its attempt to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“A.P. has just reported that the Russian Hoax Investigation has now cost our government over $17 million, and going up fast. No Collusion, except by the Democrats!” Trump tweeted.

The Associated Press wrote that on Thursday the Justice Department reported Mueller’s probe cost $10 million and $6.7 million from May through September.

The Justice Department says a large portion of the costs, about $9 million, would have been spent regardless of the special counsel’s appointment, the AP story said.