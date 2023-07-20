Tupac Shakur's killing: Home searched in 1996 death

A home Las Vegas police searched this week in connection with the 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur is tied to a man long known to detectives investigating the case, whose nephew emerged as a suspect shortly after the rapper's killing.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed it served a search warrant Monday in the nearby city of Henderson. But the department said it wouldn't release any other details, including where officers were searching and whether they expect to make an arrest for the first time in the slaying of the rapper nearly 30 years ago.

Residents of the small Henderson neighborhood — nestled in the foothills of the city about 20 miles southeast of the Las Vegas Strip — identified the property where they said they saw officers detain two people while investigators searched the home Monday night.

“There were cruisers and SWAT vehicles. They had lights shining on the house,” said Don Sansouci, 61, who had just gone to bed with his wife when a swirl of blue and red police lights stirred them awake some time after 9 p.m.

Public records, including voting records, link the property to the wife of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the uncle of Orlando Anderson, one of Shakur’s known rivals who authorities have long suspected in the rapper’s death.

Anderson denied any involvement in Shakur's killing at the time, and he died two years later in an unrelated gang shooting.

From the sidewalk Monday night in front of their home, Sansouci said they watched a man and a woman step outside of the house surrounded by police, place their hands behind their heads and slowly walk backwards toward the officers.

Sansouci said they don’t know the people who live in the home. He described the area as “a nice, quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood” but said most residents on the street keep to themselves.

It's not immediately known if Davis has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf, and messages left for Davis and his wife, Paula Clemons, weren’t returned.