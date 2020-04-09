TODAY'S PAPER
Tyler Perry buys groceries for thousands of senior shoppers

Tyler Perry attends the Netflix premiere for "A Fall From Grace" on Jan. 13, 2020, in Manhattan.  Credit: Getty Images for Netflix / Bennett Raglin

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Writer-producer Tyler Perry has helped ease the current financial burden of almost 3,000 seniors needing food.

The supermarket chain Kroger tweeted Wednesday, opening with an applause emoji, that "@tylerperry paid it forward and purchased groceries for nearly 3,000 senior shoppers today at Kroger stores across Atlanta. You can see how much this means by the look on their faces," the company wrote, posting a photo of an emotionally overwhelmed older person pointing to the total of a register receipt. "Thank you, Tyler, for your generosity!" said Kroger.

NBC News added that the New Orleans born-and-raised Perry, 50, did similarly for seniors at 29 Winn-Dixie stores across Louisiana. Perry has not commented publicly.

