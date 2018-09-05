Tyler Perry has offered a TV role to former "Cosby Show" actor Geoffrey Owens, whose recent job at a New Jersey supermarket has become emblematic of regularly performing actors needing to take outside employment.

"#GeoffreyOwens I'm about to start shootings OWN's number one drama next week!" tweeted writer-producer Perry, who turns 49 on Sept. 13. "Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist."

The cable network OWN confirmed Perry was referring to his series "The Haves and the Have Nots," which continues its fifth season Tuesday, tweeting, "#GeoffreyOwens would be a phenomenal addition to the #HAHN cast!" OWN touts the show as the highest-rated cable series for African-American women and last year's top original scripted cable series for African-American viewers.

The 57-year-old Owens had told "Good Morning America" Tuesday that his elevated public profile after a British tabloid and Fox News reported that he was working at a New Jersey Trader Joe's had not resulted in offers of acting work. But, "I wouldn't feel comfortable getting acting jobs from this event," he said. "I wouldn't mind getting auditions. I don't mind if people call me in to try out for things due to what's happened. But I actually wouldn't feel comfortable with someone giving a job because this happened. I want to get a job because I'm the right person for that job."

Owens, who played the recurring role of Elvin Tibideaux, son-in-law of star Bill Cosby's character Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable, throughout most of the hit show's 1984-92 run, appeared last year in series including "The Blacklist," "Blue Bloods" and "Lucifer," and this year in "Elementary," among other work. According to The Associated Press, Owens said he hasn't had an acting job that lasted more than 10 weeks since leaving "The Cosby Show," but has taught acting at alma mater Yale University and worked other jobs related to entertainment.

"I wanted to do a job where I could have some flexibility" if auditions or other matters came up, Owens said. "I didn't advertise that I was at Trader Joe's, not that I was ashamed of it, but because I didn't want the entertainment community to decide well he's doing that, he's not pursuing acting anymore."

The actor, who told CNN News that he'd "worked at Trader Joe's until a couple of weeks ago for 15 months," said he quit the grocery store job after finding out news stories would soon be released about his employment there. "I resigned because I didn't feel that for my peace of mind and my dignity that I was going to be able to function there in a positive way, spiritually and emotionally." However, Trader Joe's has reportedly made Owens a standing offer if he chooses it. The chain of stores "said instead of leaving, why not just call it a temporary leave of absence. I can go back whenever I want" if necessary, Owens said.

Throughout Tuesday, performers and others continued to add to the chorus that has tweeted in support of Owens following what many felt was a "job-shaming" report.

" 'Cosby' actor #GeoffreyOwens sported his Yale cap and Trader Joe's name pin on GMA like a boss this morning. Much less than 1% of SAG-AFTRA [actors-union] members can pay rent and feed a family for 30 years without additional gigs. Bravo, Brother," wrote actress Lori Petty ("Orange Is the New Black"). Michelle Mitchenor of Fox's "Lethal Weapon" series wrote, "ALWAYS be PROUD of yourself for doing what you have to do for YOUR family. Know that you are HONORED and VALUED!"

"This business of my being this 'Cosby' guy who got shamed for working at Trader Joe's, that's going to pass," Owens told "GMA," adding, "I hope what doesn't pass is … this rethinking about what it means to work. …There is no job that's better than another job. It might pay better, it might have better benefits, it might look better on a resume and on paper, but actually it's not better. Every job is worthwhile."

He assured, "No one should feel sorry for me…. I've had a great life; I've had a great career. I've had a career that most actors would die for. So no one has to feel sorry for me. I'm doing fine."

With the AP