EntertainmentCelebrities

Tyler Perry says he's single, having midlife crisis

Writer-actor-producer-director Tyler Perry has a 6-year-old son with

Writer-actor-producer-director Tyler Perry has a 6-year-old son with girlfriend Gelila Bekele. Credit: Getty Images for Netflix/Bennett Raglin

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry shared a post on social media that he is now single and experiencing a midlife crisis.

"I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like," Perry posted on his Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts Wednesday along with a photo of himself in workout gear and next to a mirror. "Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!"

The post made no mention of Perry's longtime girlfriend Gelila Bekele, 34, who he met in 2007 at a Prince concert. The couple has a son together, Aman, who was born in December 2014.

Perry is best known for his phenomenal success as the writer, star, producer and director of the "Madea" film franchise. He is also writer, creator and executive producer of the BET series "Sistas."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

