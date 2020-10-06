Tyler Perry to be honored at People's Choice Awards

The honors just keep coming for Tyler Perry. Just a few weeks after receiving the Governors Award at the Emmys, on Tuesday it was announced that Perry would receive the People's Champion Award at the Nov. 15 E! People's Choice Awards.

The actor-writer-producer-director is being celebrated for his trailblazing work in the entertertainment industry as well as for his philanthropic endeavors, which have included donating to civil- and human-rights causes; purchasing groceries for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic; and paying funeral expenses for George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and Secoriea Turner.

The ceremony, which will air live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, also will honor Jennifer Lopez with the People's Icon Award.