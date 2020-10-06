TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
SEARCH
63° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Tyler Perry to be honored at People's Choice Awards

Tyler Perry will receive the People's Champion Award

Tyler Perry will receive the People's Champion Award at the E! People's Choice telecast on Nov. 15. Credit: E!

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

The honors just keep coming for Tyler Perry. Just a few weeks after receiving the Governors Award at the Emmys, on Tuesday it was announced that Perry would receive the People's Champion Award at the Nov. 15 E! People's Choice Awards.

The actor-writer-producer-director is being celebrated for his trailblazing work in the entertertainment industry as well as for his philanthropic endeavors, which have included donating to civil- and human-rights causes; purchasing groceries for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic; and paying funeral expenses for George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and Secoriea Turner.

The ceremony, which will air live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, also will honor Jennifer Lopez with the People's Icon Award.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

The female wrestling series "GLOW" has been canceled Netflix cancels 'GLOW' due to the pandemic
Alec Baldwin said if he and the "SNL" LI's Alec Baldwin defends Trump sketch on 'SNL'
Theresa Caputo's podcast, "Hey Spirit!," will premiere on 'LI Medium' star Theresa Caputo to launch podcast
Lily Collins is far less interesting than the 'Emily in Paris': She's a dumb American in Paris
Buddy Valastro at the Dressed To Kilt celebrity 'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro works to recover from hand injury
FILE - Actor-comedian Jim Carrey appears at the 'Saturday Night Live' recreates debate in 46th season opener
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search