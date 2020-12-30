Tyrese Gibson, Samantha Lee divorcing

Model-actor-singer Tyrese Gibson and his wife, Samantha Lee, have announced they are divorcing.

In a joint statement on Instagram Tuesday, the couple, who married on Valentine's Day 2017, said, "We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce. Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents."

Gibson, who turned 42 on Wednesday, and Lee, 31, share daughter Soraya, 2. "We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other," the long statement continued, "and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it's a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else…."

Gibson was married to Norma Mitchell from 2007 to 2009, and the two have a 13-year-old daughter, Shayla.