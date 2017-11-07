Model-actor-singer Tyrese Gibson — who has been involved in an arduous child-custody battle with his ex-wife and who is known for his often rambling social-media posts — has said that film and TV stars Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have given him $5 million to relieve financial straits caused by litigation.

“Our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million dollars to help keep us afloat,” Gibson, 38, posted on Instagram, adding, “The Smiths’s and their whole family has always shown up for The Gibson’s Uncle Will you’re an uncle for real.”

Representatives for Smith, star of the “Men in Black” and “Bad Boys” films among others, and his wife Pinkett Smith, most recently of Fox’s “Gotham,” did not respond to Newsday requests to ascertain the veracity of Gibson’s claim.

Tuesday, Gibson wrote on Facebook, “I’m BROKE and I’m going to take my shot,” followed by links to his various business interests interspersed with comments such as, “It’s my lack of education that had me damn near go CRAZY over this custody case.” He and first wife Norma Mitchell, to whom he was married from 2007 to 2009, have a 10-year-old daughter, Shayla Iylana Gibson.

The Facebook post included a video in which Gibson breaks down crying as he talks about “all the men in all of the ghettos around the world who didn’t have the money to have better representation for their case and accusations . . . for all of the fathers that are in jail, just sitting in a . . . cage, just rotting, just there . . . You got pictures of your kids up on the wall. You didn’t do nothing. And there’s some other man around your kids right now that’s raising your kids in a way that you would never raise them.”

He added, disturbingly: “Even if they try and take me out, they will never be able to stop this video from being released. It’s over. Enough is enough.”